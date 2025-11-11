Recce video search app launched in bid to solve ‘viewer decision fatigue’

A UK start-up is seeking to tackle the problem of audiences feeling overwhelmed by choice with a new social platform for film and TV fans.

Recce is a film and TV recommendation app designed to cure content overload and bring clarity to “viewer decision fatigue,” the London-based company said.

Recce aims to help users discover what to watch next in a faster, smarter and more enjoyable way.

According to the start-up, audiences spend around 18 minutes a day deciding what to watch, which adds up 4.6 days of every year.

Unlike the algorithm-driven recommendation engines of streaming services, Recce features recommendations from people and also collates what is on offer from different streamers, meaning viewers don’t have to hop from one to another to see what’s on offer.

It also gives users the opportunity to rate titles, comment on them, save favourites and see what friends or the wider user base is enjoying.

Jim Irving, co-founder of Recce, said: “We launched Recce because we believe that finding your next favourite film or series should be effortless, not exhausting. Our goal is simple: help viewers spend less time scrolling and more time enjoying TV shows and films they would love to watch.

“By blending smart tech with a listening ear for viewer habits, Recce is more than an app, it’s your personal guide in the vast streaming realm.”