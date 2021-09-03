Please wait...
Really orders new seasons of Yorkshire Auction House plus celeb spin-off

Craig Revel Horwood and Angus Ashworth in celebrity spin-off of The Yorkshire Auction House

NEWS BRIEF: Discovery-owned free-to-air channel Really in the UK has commissioned two further seasons of lifestyle format The Yorkshire Auction House and a celebrity spin-off from Scotland’s STV Studios.

The Yorkshire Auction House follows an antiques expert and his team as they clear homes full of trinkets, trash and treasure on the hunt for hidden gems to be auctioned off.

Seasons two and three will each consist of 10×60’ episodes and will be accompanied by a 5×60’ celebrity edition called Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House.

KarolinaKaminska
Karolina Kaminska 03-09-2021 ©C21Media
