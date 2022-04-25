Please wait...
Real Time adapts Incredible Transformations

Incroyables Transformations (Incredible Transformations) was created by Studio 89

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery’s Italian lifestyle channel Real Time has commissioned a local version of makeover series Incroyables Transformations (Incredible Transformations), which comes from M6 Formats in France.

Created by M6’s in-house production arm Studio 89, the format follows a makeover agency and its team of stylists as they set about transforming their clients. The Italian adaptation will be produced by Casta Diva and filmed in Rome.

C21 reporter 25-04-2022 ©C21Media

