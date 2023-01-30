RDF’s Rachel Arnold, Jon Green join Fulwell 73 to lead UK formats drive

Rachel Arnold and Jon Green, who jointly led the creative team at Banijay-backed RDF Media, have left the company to join UK- and LA-based Fulwell 73 Productions.

In their new roles, Arnold and Green will jointly serve as creative directors of UK formats at Fulwell 73. They are tasked with continuing the company’s expansion into international territories and building on opportunities with UK broadcasters.

They will officially join the company in February, with both reporting to CEO Johnny Moore.

Arnold and Green previously founded UK prodco Definitely. Fourteen months ago, they were tapped as creative directors of RDF Television, which also sits within Banijay UK. During their tenure at RDF Television, they were responsible for its creative strategy across entertainment, factual entertainment and reality.

Over the past decade, they have worked on major formats and series including Love Island, Junior Doctors and Let’s Dance for Comic Relief. Arnold is also the former creative director at Whizz Kids, while Green was previously the head of development at Spun Gold and a development exec at the BBC.

The news of Arnold and Green’s arrival comes a week after Fulwell 73 revealed a raft of hires and promotions, including the appointment of Ryann Lauckner as chief strategy and operating officer.

The prodco also appointed Emma Conway as executive VP of unscripted programming, overseeing development strategy in both LA and the UK; Murray James as UK creative director for unscripted; and Paul Logan as senior VP for US unscripted development.

Fulwell 73’s production credits include Carpool Karaoke: The Series for Apple TV+, The Late Late Show with James Corden on US broadcaster CBS and The Kardashians for Hulu, in addition to Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium and Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl.

Earlier this month it was revealed that the company is producing a docuseries on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar for Netflix and FIFA+, set to launch this summer.

“Rachel and Jon are key appointments as Fulwell 73 enters a new era of expansion,” said Fulwell 73 co-founder and managing partner Leo Pearlman.

“Their creative partnership is an unrivaled powerhouse in the industry, they are simply amongst the most talented and seasoned television brains around, and we can’t wait to continue to grow our formats offer with them at the helm.”

Fulwell 73 was founded by Pearlman, Ben Winston, Ben Turner, Gabe Turner and James Corden.