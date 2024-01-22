RDF alums Sockanathan and Smales join development team at Scotland’s STV Studios

Beat the Chasers co-creator Andy Sockanathan has been appointed director of development at Scotland’s STV Studios (STVS), with James Smales also joining the company as a development executive.

Both new hires are charged with expanding STVS’s slate of domestic and international formats, which currently includes Celebrity Catchphrase for UK commercial broadcaster ITV, and Bridge of Lies for the BBC.

Sockanathan joins from RDF, where for the last two years he has headed up development, latterly as head of entertainment at RDF label, Fizz (Tipping Point).

Prior to that, Sockanathan led quiz and game show development at Potato, an ITV Studios label, where he co-created Beat the Chasers.

In his new role, Sockanathan will report to STVS’s creative director of entertainment, Gary Chippington.

Smales, meanwhile, also joins from RDF, where he held the post of development executive. Prior to that he was a senior development producer for both Hungry Bear Media, and Objective Media Group.

Working in development at Triple Brew Media, Smales co-created the Picture Slam format for BBC One.

Gary Chippington, creative director of entertainment at STV Studios, said: “Andy and James join at a very exciting time for STV Studios, with homegrown formats like Bridge of Lies becoming international success stories.

“I’m looking forward to working with them to generate more brilliant ideas with the potential to grow into hit shows across the globe.”

Sockanathan said: “I’m thrilled to be joining STV Studios. I look forward to building on the incredible success of Bridge of Lies, and I can’t wait to start working with Gary and James to find the entertainment hits of tomorrow.”

Smales said: “I’m delighted to be joining STV Studios at a really exciting time for the company. I can’t wait to be part of the team charged with adding more brilliant shows to their already wonderful slate.”