RCN to bring adventure format Survivor back to Colombia after 15-year hiatus

Colombian broadcaster RCN is to adapt Banijay’s adventure reality format Survivor, marking the show’s return to local TV screens after 15 years.

The news was announced at Mip Cancun market in Mexico, with RCN revealing the series will be retitled Survivor: La Isla de los Famosos and will air next year.

The agreement with RCN was brokered by Michelle Wasserman, senior VP Latin America, US Hispanic and Brazil for Banijay Rights.

The Survivor format premiered on Swedish TV in 1997. A total of 50 local versions have been commissioned around the world since, with Banijay UK label Remarkable Entertainment set to bring it back to UK screens for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The format sees contestants divide into two tribes that each face elimination challenges until one winner remains to claim the title.