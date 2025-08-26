Please wait...
Raw veteran Piers Vellacott heads to Cineflix

Piers Vellacott

NEWS BRIEF: Producer and distributor Cineflix is bolstering its senior leadership team with the appointment of industry executive Piers Vellacott as chief commercial officer, content, and exec producer.

Vellacott spent 16 years in a similar role at UK prodco Raw, where he worked on shows including Gold Rush, Locked Up Abroad, The Tindler Swindler and Three Identical Strangers. In his new role, he will be responsible for Cineflix’s commercial strategy across unscripted and scripted, as well as having oversight of the C3 Media and Buccaneer slates.

