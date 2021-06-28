Ranganathan to front BBC’s Weakest Link

UK pubcaster the BBC is bringing back gameshow format Weakest Link, with British comedian Romesh Ranganathan set to host.

The 12×45’ quiz series will feature celebrity contestants answering general knowledge questions through elimination rounds until only two remain, culminating in a head-to-head round to determine the winner.

Produced by BBC Studios Entertainment and filmed in Glasgow, Weakest Link is executive produced by Pete Ogden and was commissioned by director of entertainment Kate Phillips.

The original series of Weakest Link ran from 2000 to 2017 on the BBC and was hosted by Anne Robinson.

The format has been sold into more than 100 countries across the world, including the US for NBC, where it is presented by American actor Jane Lynch, and Australia’s Nine Network.

Suzy Lamb, MD of entertainment and music at BBC Studios Productions, said: “It’s hugely exciting to be bringing back one of the world’s most successful quizshows to BBC1. Anne was a brilliant host for many years, and with Romesh taking the reins it’s going to be incredibly funny and as fiery as ever. The team can’t wait to get started.”