Rakuten TV launches 21 channels in Spain, Italy, France

VoD service Rakuten TV

NEWS BRIEF: Spain-based VoD service Rakuten TV has launched 21 new channels on its service in Spain, Italy and France, across the lifestyle, nature, film, animation, music and culture genres.

In Spain, Rakuten has launched US-based Xumo’s Mi Casa, Buen Viaje, Crimen TV, Naturaleza and Pongalo channels, in addition to gaming net World Poker Tour and Blue Ant Media’s Love Nature.

In Italy, Rakuten has launched Shorts, BFC Forbes, Radio Italia Trend, Cuore Ribelle, Italian Fishing TV, Brindiamo! and Filmrise Sci-Fi.

In France, Rakuten has added Museum TV, My Zen TV, Universciné, Anime Digital Network, Wild Side TV and Zylo’s Emotion’L and Ciné Nanar Channel.

Karolina Kaminska 19-11-2021 ©C21Media

