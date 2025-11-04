Rainmaker Films strikes strategic partnership with In The Black Network

US content financier Rainmaker Films & Holdings has become a strategic partner and advisor to LA-based AVoD and TVoD streaming platform In The Black Network (ITBN).

ITBN, which is focused on showcasing black and multicultural creatives across TV and film, said the partnership represents a major step in its growth strategy as it looks to expand its original programming slate and distribution footprint.

Through the new partnership, Rainmaker’s leadership team, including partners Clay Pecorin, Russell Geyser and Zac Tanjeloff, and Kevin Weisberg of Plymouth Blvd, will support ITBN in its growth plans, content development and other areas.

“Their deep experience in financing and growing media companies complements our mission to build a sustainable, creator-centered ecosystem that drives both cultural and commercial impact,” said ITBN founder and CEO James DuBose.

Pecorin said Rainmaker was drawn to ITBN because of its “mission to be both purposeful and impactful,” while Weisberg said the partnership “represents the kind of forward-thinking partnership the entertainment industry needs right now.”