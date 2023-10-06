Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Rainmaker Content forecasts Dirty Snow in Cannes

Dirty Snow

NEWS BRIEF: UK-based distributor Rainmaker Content will be bringing series drawn from its relationships with companies including Finnish scripted outfit Take Two Studios and EW Scripps Company in the US to Mipcom later this month.

Take Two Studios’ Dirty Snow (6×60′), which is set to roll out on Ruutu and Nelonen in Finland at the end of this year, will be launched at Mipcom by Rainmaker, which struck a deal with EW Scripps Company last month to represent its content internationally.

C21 reporter 06-10-2023 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Warner Bros Discovery unveils rejigged international team after string of departures
Roma Khanna returns to NBCU fold as head of studio at Universal Int’l Studios
BBC Studios hires Channel 4's Nick Lee for drama and comedy to replace Stone
Cineflix-backed Connect3 Media names Jason Simms as MD in newly created role
Perfect storm buffets Nordic markets