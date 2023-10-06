Rainmaker Content forecasts Dirty Snow in Cannes

NEWS BRIEF: UK-based distributor Rainmaker Content will be bringing series drawn from its relationships with companies including Finnish scripted outfit Take Two Studios and EW Scripps Company in the US to Mipcom later this month.

Take Two Studios’ Dirty Snow (6×60′), which is set to roll out on Ruutu and Nelonen in Finland at the end of this year, will be launched at Mipcom by Rainmaker, which struck a deal with EW Scripps Company last month to represent its content internationally.