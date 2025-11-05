Rainbow Group hires Chiara Mologni as head of acquisition and channel strategy

Italian animation and production company Rainbow Group has hired Chiara Mologni as head of acquisition and channel strategy.

Mologni will be responsible for shaping Rainbow’s global content strategy and driving the launch of new multi-platform TV channels.

Rainbow said her appointment marks a step in the group’s ongoing transition toward a broader B2C and multi-platform entertainment model.

With more than 20 years of experience across the media, film and digital distribution sectors, Mologni’s previous roles include digital and TV sales director for Plaion Pictures’ Italian division, where she contributed to the launch of SVoD, AVoD and FAST channels.

At Rainbow, she will focus on building a “cohesive content ecosystem” combining Rainbow’s original productions with strategic third-party acquisitions across live action and animation.

Marco Azzani, exec VP of distribution and digital channels, said: “Chiara brings to Rainbow an exceptional mix of strategic vision and operational expertise, supported by deep understanding of international audiences and content markets. Her leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our cross-platform B2C strategy and accelerating our global growth.”