Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Rai Ragazzi meets RTVE’s Annie & Carola

Annie & Carola

NEWS BRIEF: Italian children’s pubcaster Rai Ragazzi has pre-bought Spanish animated comedy series Annie & Carola (52×11’) from its producer and distributor Mondo TV.

The series follows the adventures and mishaps of two unusual teenagers: shy, super-geek Carola and her outgoing best friend Annie, who is a robot. Originally commissioned by Spanish pubcaster RTVE, the coproduction, from Mondo TV and MB Producciones, is currently in production in Tenerife.

C21 reporter 09-05-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Netflix unveils Italian originals from Cattleya, Lux Vide as it opens Rome office
US to lead the way as global AVoD revenue forecast to hit $70bn in 2027
WarnerMedia Kids & Family takes Mush-Mush & the Mushables S2
TelevisaUnivision to acquire Hemisphere's Spanish-language streamer Pantaya
Channel 5 family drama Compulsion sells to Paramount+ in Australia, Lat Am, Nordics