Rai Ragazzi meets RTVE’s Annie & Carola

NEWS BRIEF: Italian children’s pubcaster Rai Ragazzi has pre-bought Spanish animated comedy series Annie & Carola (52×11’) from its producer and distributor Mondo TV.

The series follows the adventures and mishaps of two unusual teenagers: shy, super-geek Carola and her outgoing best friend Annie, who is a robot. Originally commissioned by Spanish pubcaster RTVE, the coproduction, from Mondo TV and MB Producciones, is currently in production in Tenerife.