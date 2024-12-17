Please wait...
Rai Fiction, Endemol Shine Italy team for WWII adaptation

Director Michele Soavi (left) and star Lino Guanciale

NEWS BRIEF: Rai Fiction in Italy has partnered with Endemol Shine Italy to produce a three-part primetime drama based on Mario Tobino’s acclaimed Second World War novel Le Libere Donne di Magliano: Mondadori Libri, published in 1953.

Directed by Michele Soavi and set in Tuscany, Le Libere Donne will air on Rai 1. It follows a psychiatrist (played by Lino Guanciale) as he challenges the repressive confines of a women’s psychiatric hospital. The show is produced with the support of the Municipality of Lucca and with the collaboration of the Mario Tobino Foundation.

