Rai 2 in Italy takes ZDFS’s Spanish-German police procedural Weiss & Morales

Italian broadcaster Rai has acquired ZDF Studios’ Spanish-German police procedural Weiss & Morales for its free TV channel Rai 2.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Katia Fellin star in the 4×90′ series, which is a coproduction between RTVE, ZDF, Portocabo, Nadcon and ZDF Studios.

The distributor described it as “a series rooted in the most classic elements of the genre and reformulated to meet the current standards of premium television drama.”

The series follows a Spanish Civil Guard sergeant and a German BKA agent as they investigate a crime committed in the Canary Islands affecting the German community.

It’s a collaboration neither enjoys but they ultimately find a way to crack the case in each episode, despite their very different characters and methods of investigation.

As well as Fellin and Àngel Silvestre, it stars Juanjo Puigcorbé, Mariam Hernández, Margarita Broich, Thomas Heinze, Tania Santana, Yaiza Guimaré, Saulo Trujillo, Luifer Rodríguez and Iria Santana.

Directed by Oriol Ferrer (Entrevías) and executive produced by Alfonso Blanco from Portocabo (Rapa) and Peter Nadermann from Nadcon (The Bridge), the show’s writing team includes Nina Hernández, Carlota Dans and Ron Markus.

The series was filmed in locations across the Canary Islands, with Gran Canaria serving as the main setting. ZDF Studios handles worldwide sales outside of Spanish-speaking territories.

Yuliya Fischer, director of drama at ZDF Studios, said: “The show sets a new gold standard for European coproductions. Rather than being a financial patchwork, the partnership between Spain’s RTVE and Germany’s ZDF on this series feels organic and integral to the story’s DNA.”

Adriano De Maio, director of cinema and TV series at Rai, said: “With its fresh tone, rich characters and stunning setting, Weiss & Morales looks set to become a sunlit standout in the world of European crime dramas.

“One of the most striking features of Weiss & Morales is its setting. The Canary Islands aren’t just a backdrop, they’re the third protagonist.”