Raft of DC films to land on Netflix as licensing floodgates seemingly reopen

A raft of blockbusters from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) including Wonder Woman and Batman v Superman are set to land on Netflix in the US on December 1.

The licensing of these titles, revealed in a post from the Netflix US Twitter account, is another sure-fire sign that the major studios are once again willing to sell content to Netflix, an approach they abandoned in 2019 as they withheld programming exclusively for their own streaming services.

In all, eight films were confirmed to launch on Netflix in December, with Man of Steel, Suicide Squad, Justice League, Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Suicide Squad also among the DCEU titles.

The strategy is not necessarily surprising, given that Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels recently branded the content warehousing approach used by most streaming platforms in recent years “incomprehensible.”

WBD, which is the parent company of DC Entertainment, also began non-exclusively licensing older TV titles to Netflix earlier this year including HBO titles such as Insecure, Ballers and Six Feet Under.

Over the summer and fall, Netflix in the US has also seen enormous viewership for legal drama Suits, a licensed title that ran for nine seasons on NBCUniversal-owned USA Network from 2011 to 2019.

Two weeks ago, in a shareholder letter accompanying its third-quarter earnings results, Netflix made reference to the fact its rivals appear increasingly likely to license their content.

“As the competitive environment evolves, we may have increased opportunities to license more hit titles to complement our original programming,” it said.

“We believe this will deliver additional value for our members (i.e. engagement), as well as for rights holders who benefit from the increased awareness and revenue that Netflix delivers, in addition to the new life that success on Netflix can drive (e.g, Friends, The Office, a new series from the Suits universe).”