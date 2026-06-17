Radial grows US slate with three new unscripted acquisitions from Blue Ant

LA-based distribution company Radial Entertainment has added three new titles to its slate through a deal with Canada’s Blue Ant Media.

The American company, which was formed last year following the merger of FilmRise and Shout! Studios, has taken AVoD, FAST, SVoD and TVoD rights in the US to History Unsolved: The Investigation Files (Blue Ant Studios), Fatal First Dates (Perpetual Entertainment) and the second season of true-crime series Last Night Out (FirstLook TV). All three comprise 10 one-hour episodes.

Radial has previously acquired US rights to several other Blue Ant shows, including Murder in Mind, Killers Caught on Camera and Death Comes Knocking.

History Unsolved: The Investigation Files examines some of history’s most enduring mysteries, while Fatal First Dates explores the dark side of modern dating. Last Night Out focuses on nights of celebration that turned tragic, with deep dives into the victims’ final hours.

The deals were negotiated by Blue Ant’s VP of international sales, Marine Ksadzhikyan, and Radial’s VP of originals and content partnerships, Cristina Guggino.

“Investigative and true crime remain among the most resilient genres in the business, and Blue Ant Media consistently delivers the kind of series that deliver on that promise,” said Guggino, who added that Radial is “selectively expanding” its originals slate.

Ksadzhikyan said: “Demand for premium factual and true crime programming remains strong across platforms, and we’re confident these series will deliver meaningful value for Radial and resonate with audiences across the US market.”