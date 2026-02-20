Please wait...
Rabbit Films on song with For the Love of Music

Rabbit Films has acquired the international distribution rights to For the Love of Music

NEWS BRIEF: Helsinki-based Rabbit Films has acquired the international distribution rights to Dutch entertainment format For the Love of Music.

Produced by Monday Media Netherlands for NPO 1, the 6×49’ series sees four artists perform cover versions of songs and share the personal stories behind why the tunes are so meaningful to them.

