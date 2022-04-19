Please wait...
Qyou Media India launches digital animation channel targeting 13-35 demographic

Qyou Media in India has launched a digital animation channel targeting 13- to 35-year-olds.

Krishna Menon

The Q Kahaniyan curates animated shows from Indian and global animation studios and creators, including PM Toons, Digimonks, Utkal Cartoon World and Core Infotech.

Shows include local animations Nattu, Bakaiti, Anokhi Kahaniya, Daravni Kahaniya and Dilchasp Kahaniya.

The Q Kahaniyan is available on connected TV and VoD platforms including Samsung TV Plus and Snapchat, among others.

Qyou Media India also operates general entertainment digital channels The Q and Q Marathi.

Krishna Menon, chief operating officer at Qyou Media India, said: “Globally, the interest in animated content is astonishing; in India however, the category and format is under-indexed and is typically viewed from a kid’s lens.

“Having experienced success with animation on The Q, we believe there exists a strong demand for such content and it is only apt for us as a disruptive and differentiated brand to take a step forward and give such content a place and platform of its own. With The Q Kahaniyan we are curating stories that are relevant, relatable and different from what is already available. We hope to give animated content the limelight it truly deserves.”

Karolina Kaminska 19-04-2022 ©C21Media

