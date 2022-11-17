Quintus Studios stocks up on content for new true crime AVoD channel FD Crime

Germany-based factual content distributor and channel Quintus Studios has launched a true crime AVoD channel called FD Crime.

In addition to existing content from Quintus’s catalogue, the channel will carry over 60 hours of true crime content from Red Arrow Studios International, New Dominion Pictures and TVF International to bolster its offering.

Quintus has acquired The FBI Files (26×60′), Ghost Stories (26×30′), Escape from Death Row (1×94’) and The Unperfect Crime (1×94’) from New Dominion; The Greatest Crimes of all Time (10×48′) and The Curse of the Vologne (4×45′) from Red Arrow; and Bodies of Evidence (6×30′), The Negotiators (4×60′) and The Big Boss (2×60’) from TVF.

FD Crime joins Quintus Studios’ AVoD channel portfolio which is led by Free Documentary and also includes FD Real, FD History, FD Nature and ENDEVR.