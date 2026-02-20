Quest Heroes finds a home at Denmark’s DR

NEWS BRIEF: Danish public service broadcaster DR has commissioned children’s adventure format Quest Heroes for its kids’ brand DR Ramasjang and streaming platform DRTV.

Devised by Nordisk Film TV Denmark (AI Love You), part of Banijay Nordic, the show blends immersive fantasy storytelling with real-world courage and imagination. Quest Heroes sees 14 kids summoned to the magical world of Valdra, where they are assigned a heroic identity, such as a wizard or barbarian. They then embark on a series of quests to test bravery, problem-solving and collaboration.