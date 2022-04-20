Quest has designs on Engineering Repurposed from Back2back Productions

Warner Bros Discovery-owned Quest in the UK has pre-bought a science series about engineering from UK indie Back2back Productions.

Engineering Repurposed (10×60′) has also received funding from Paul Heaney’s BossaNova Media, which holds the worldwide distribution rights.

The series looks at the structures, machines and gadgets that have been transformed from their original purpose into something completely different.

These include a former grain factory that is now one of Africa’s largest art galleries and a jet engine that has been converted into a mobile home. The series producer is Hannah Assenza (Food Unwrapped).

Back2back, based in the UK city of Brighton, has also pre-sold the fifth season of The World’s Deadliest Weather (13×60′) to BBC Earth internationally and M6 in France.

The new season, which is distributed internationally by Drive, again features archive and user-generated footage of extreme weather events across the planet. The series producer is Nigel Gainsborough (Scrap Kings).

Meanwhile, Back2back is also producing a third season of Unexplained: Caught on Camera (10×60′) for UKTV-owned channel Really, Discovery+ and the Travel Channel.

The series uses a clip-show format to explore user-generated footage, such as poltergeist activity caught on mobile phones and ghostly apparitions on CCTV systems and car dash-cams.

The show is produced by Brett Lawrence (Gogglebox) and represented globally by Canadian distributor Boat Rocker Media.

David Notman-Watt, founder and MD of Back2back, said: “As a regional indie, we thought we were doing well to still be trading after the last two years, which have seen so many small creative businesses go under.

“To be able to announce a new commission – and a commission from a media giant, at that – is genuine cause for celebration. With Quest and BossaNova on board, Engineering Repurposed is not only guaranteed to be seen and sold around the world, but will be a welcome addition to our growing slate of returnable bankers.”