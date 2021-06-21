Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Queer Eye star fronts BBC colourism doc

Queer Eye star fronts BBC colourism doc

UK pubcaster BBC2 has commissioned a documentary fronted by Queer Eye star Tan France about skin tone and colourism in society.

Tan France

Produced by Cardiff Productions, Beauty & The Bleach (working title) will see France face up to his own experiences to seek answers to questions around the public perception of beauty, while meeting celebrities, experts and people affected by the issue.

The 1×60’ documentary special is directed by Ashok Prasad and executive produced by Narinder Minhas, with Sian Guerra serving as producer.

Nasfim Haque, commissioning editor at the BBC, said: “We are thrilled to bring Tan’s UK TV debut to the BBC, where he will be exploring a timely issue close to his heart and one in an industry he knows so well.”

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 21-06-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



RELATED ARTICLES:

Berry loves to cook with BBCBBC2, Beard take new look Inside CultureBBC, Ben Fogle visit Scotland’s islandsBBC4 adds medical doc Extra LifeBBC tunes into Curious Winehouse docBBC ups arts and music spendBBC ups pair to portfolio editorsBBC, Theroux line up Joe Exotic docBBC2 wades into sewage science docBBC takes on The Wild Gardener
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

Beta gives its verdict on Presumed Guilty Marcella outfit Buccaneer adds to team Canal+, CMore, Sky tempted by Stan's Eden Kabel Eins invests in Skyhigh money format Asacha buys into Death in Paradise firm Queer Eye star fronts BBC colourism doc Coroner reports Nine, Sky, Paramount+ sales Love Nature, PBS take off with Osprey Netflix preps LA Lakers comedy, drops Dad Geronimo Stilton renewed in Asia, Europe Channel 4 sets out disability, diversity efforts Tune in to C21FM today from 10am S4C converts rugby icon play into biopic CBC steps up diversity push Banijay falls for Love IRL format Stories First options ‘Indigiqueer’ novel Amazing Race duo link with Wapanatahk ITV to put on Gok Wan jewellery show New trio bolsters WarnerMedia EMEA Grabiner upped at Amazon Discovery+ unveils comedy food series

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows