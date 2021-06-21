Queer Eye star fronts BBC colourism doc

UK pubcaster BBC2 has commissioned a documentary fronted by Queer Eye star Tan France about skin tone and colourism in society.

Produced by Cardiff Productions, Beauty & The Bleach (working title) will see France face up to his own experiences to seek answers to questions around the public perception of beauty, while meeting celebrities, experts and people affected by the issue.

The 1×60’ documentary special is directed by Ashok Prasad and executive produced by Narinder Minhas, with Sian Guerra serving as producer.

Nasfim Haque, commissioning editor at the BBC, said: “We are thrilled to bring Tan’s UK TV debut to the BBC, where he will be exploring a timely issue close to his heart and one in an industry he knows so well.”