Queer as Folk reboot prepped at Peacock

NBCUniversal-owned streaming service Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a reboot of Russell T Davies’ seminal British drama Queer as Folk.

Queer as Folk originally aired on UK public broadcaster Channel 4 from 1999 to 2000, chronicling the lives of three gay men living in Manchester. A US version of the show aired for five seasons on Showtime in the US between 2000 and 2005.

From UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, the remake will instead explore a diverse group of friends in New Orleans, whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

The series is written and executive produced by creator Stephen Dunn, who will also direct the pilot episode. Additional executive producers include Davies Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht and original exec producer Nicola Shindler, plus Richard Halliwell on behalf of NENT Studios UK, which distributes the format.

Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said: “Queer as Folk was more than just a show, it was a ground-breaking and necessary voice for so many people. Stephen’s new version for Peacock arrives at yet another pivotal moment in our culture.”

Dunn added: “It is a surreal honour to adapt the notoriously groundbreaking series by Russell T Davies. When the show originally aired, the idea of unapologetic queer stories on TV was so provocative that I felt I could only watch Queer as Folk in secret.

“But so much has changed in the last 20 years and how wonderful would it be if the next generation didn’t have to watch Queer as Folk alone in their dank basements with the sound muted, but with their family and friends and the volume cranked all the way to the max.”