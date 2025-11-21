Quebecor ups Luana Ann Church to development, acquisitions, sales role

Montreal-based telecommunications and media group Quebecor has named Luana Ann Church as its new VP of development, acquisitions and distribution, succeeding Yann Paquet who left earlier this year.

In her new role, Church, who has been with the company for almost 15 years, will be responsible for content acquisition and distribution for three divisions, Quebecor Content, Incendo and TVA Films, in addition to international development.

Church previously served as senior legal director, responsible for files including IP and international content partnerships in addition to playing a key role in acquiring formats for TVA Group, including The Voice, and exporting original formats such as Révolution.

She takes over the role around seven months after Paquet left to become president and CEO of French-language public broadcaster TV5 Québec Canada.

“Her legal expertise, combined with her creative vision and keen business acumen, make her the ideal person to take on the challenges that lie ahead at a time of accelerating transformation in traditional media, and to continue leveraging our content and developing key international partnerships,” said Quebecor president and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau.