Quebecor Content ups Louis Pearson to acquisitions and original film role

Quebecor Content, the studio division of Canadian media group Quebecor, has promoted Louis Pearson to senior director for acquisitions and original film.

Louis Pearson

In the expanded role, the veteran exec will be responsible for acquiring content for TVA Group and the company’s streaming platform Club illico and Vrai.

In addition to leading the company’s acquisitions team, Pearson will retain oversight of the production and promotion of Quebecor Content’s feature films.

“With his experience and knowledge of the local and international markets, Louis was the logical choice to lead our acquisitions team,” said Yann Paquet, VP of strategy and international affairs.

“In recent years, he has played a key role in the success of our channels and platforms. Louis’s leadership and solid reputation with our partners, combined with his team’s expertise, will enable us to continue acquiring top-calibre international content in all genres.”

Before his promotion, Pearson had served as director of fiction acquisitions and Quebec film development for Quebecor Content since 2018.

Jordan Pinto 04-05-2022 ©C21Media

