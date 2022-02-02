Please wait...
Quebecor Content lines up French-language version of ITVS’s I’m a Celebrity

The Australian version of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Quebecor Content, the studio division of Canadian media group Quebecor, is making a French-language version of the ITV Studios-owned format I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

The adaptation is being produced by Montreal-based prodco Productions Déferlantes in collaboration with Quebecor Content, with the show set to air on Quebecor’s French-language network TVA in the fall.

The UK-originated format, which sees celebrities living in the jungle and competing in a series of challenges, has now been sold into 15 countries, including Australia, Germany and France.

Quebecor Content has previously adapted ITV Studios formats The Voice and Love Island for the French-Canadian market.

The company also produces local adaptations of The Masked Singer and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, among others.

jordanpinto871443
Jordan Pinto 02-02-2022 ©C21Media
