Québec broadcaster TVA Group to axe 550 jobs and end in-house production

Canadian broadcasting company TVA Group has announced a major restructuring and downsizing that will see it eliminate almost one-third of its workforce – around 550 jobs – and close its in-house production operation, among other cost-reduction measures.

The company, based in Montreal in the province of Québec, owns and operates Canada’s biggest French-language TV network, TVA, as well as a portfolio of pay TV channels. It said the cuts were “necessary because of the challenging financial, economic and competitive environment affecting TVA Group and the entire industry.”

Specifically, TVA Group said the challenges it faced were driven by the proliferation of global streaming services, which have caused its audience share to decline, subscription numbers to fall and ad revenues to tumble, in addition to increasing the competition for entertainment content and sports rights. It also questioned why public broadcaster CBC/Radio-Canada received government funding but “behaves like a private broadcaster by competing for ratings and advertising dollars.”

The goal of the cuts, said TVA Group, is to reduce its operating costs and “safeguard [its] core businesses so that it can continue providing the best local content and trusted, high-quality news coverage throughout Québec.”

In addition to ceasing to produce in-house entertainment content, it will also restructure its news division and reduce the amount of office space its various teams use. Those laid off will be given 16 weeks’ notice.

While its in-house production will stop, the company said it will continue to commission scripted and unscripted programming from independent producers, including dramas such as Alertes, Indéfendable and Sorcières and unscripted shows like Révolution and local versions of The Voice and The Masked Singer.

News of the cuts came as the company reported a year-to-date loss of nearly C$13m (US$9.46m) in its broadcasting segment, compared with around C$1.6m during the same period last year. In February, the broadcaster eliminated 140 positions, many of them management roles.

The restructuring at TVA Group comes during a bleak year for jobs in the Canadian media sector, with Corus Entertainment last week revealing it had reduced its workforce by 15% so far this year and Bell making around 1,300 lay-offs over the summer.

“While the situation leaves us no choice but to make these major decisions, it is difficult to see such committed and talented people leave us. They have helped make TVA Québec’s most popular network. I am grateful for their dedication and I thank them sincerely,” said Pierre Karl Péladeau, president and CEO of TVA Group’s parent company Québecor, as well as acting president and CEO of TVA Group.

In a familiar refrain, Péladeau also criticised the government and regulators for failing to grant Canadian private broadcasters regulatory flexibility and thus weakening their ability to compete with tech giants operating in Canada.

“The fact is that not only has nothing changed, but the situation is now worse than ever. The lack of consideration for our industry, coupled with the mounting challenges it confronts, has forced us to take unprecedented action,” he said.

Péladeau concluded by saying he was confident the company would rebound from its current situation.

“There is no question of TVA Group disappearing from Québec’s media and television landscape. Its programmes are landmarks on Québec’s distinctive cultural landscape. They bring Quebecers together. We have always been able to innovate and adapt to major upheavals in the industry. Just as we rose to the challenges in print media, which were similarly disrupted by the internet in 2000, I am confident that we will meet today’s challenges in television,” he said.