Pulse Films appoints former BBC commissioner Petterle to lead non-fiction
Vice-backed UK production company Pulse Films has hired former BBC commissioning editor Diene Petterle as global creative director of non-fiction.
Diene Petterle
Petterle was previously creative director at Banijay-owned Darlow Smithson Productions (DSP), where she executive produced premium documentaries including ITV feature doc In Cold Blood.
Since leaving DSP last year, Petterle has developed and sold a premium series to a major streamer through her company, Petterle Films, in coproduction with Wall to Wall.
Prior to that, while at UK prodco Icon, she executive produced 6×60′ Vice TV sereis Unknown Amazon, which won an Environmental Media Award.
While at the BBC, Petterle was responsible for commissions including Bafta-winning factual series Who Do You Think You Are? as well as ratings hits Fifteen Billion Pound Railway and The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs.
In her new role, she will focus on developing and delivering a premium slate of factual programming and documentaries.
Pulse Films comes into the new year with a roster of non-fiction projects including the recently launched reunion show Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts for HBO Max.
In addition to Petterle, Samira Sorzano has joined Pulse Films as global communications director.
Both will report to Marisa Clifford, CEO (UK/Europe) and co-founder, while working closely with as Thomas Benski, CEO and co-founder.