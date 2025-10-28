Publitalia ’80 alum Nicola Lussana named CEO of Seven.One Media in shake-up

Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 has strengthened its management team by appointing former Publitalia ’80 executive Nicola Lussana as chairman of the management board and CEO of distribution arm Seven.One Media.

The restructure also sees Markus Messerer become chief operating officer and Lennart Harendza chief revenue officer, while both retain their existing roles as MDs.

Lussana has more than 25 years of leadership experience across the media and entertainment industry.

He joins from Italian advertising agency Mediamond, where he served as CEO for almost three years. Prior to that, he had a 23-year tenure at Publitalia 80’s, the advertising agency for Mediaset Group’s free-to-air television networks, most recently as MD.

Lussana’s new role supports Seven.One’s strategy of driving sales activity throughout German-speaking regions and on a European level.

Messerer will lead the company’s operative business (including Austrian and Swiss markets), technology and transformation. Harendza will oversee agency and client sales including sales support and creative.

Marco Giordani, CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media, said: “Nicola Lussana joining Seven.One Media marks an important step in strengthening the company’s presence in the German-speaking region and beyond while supporting ProSiebenSat.1’s long-term industrial growth strategy.

“Nicola is a proven expert in his field. Together with Markus Messerer as chief operating officer, Lennart Harendza as chief revenue officer and the outstanding Seven.One Media team, Seven.One Media is ideally positioned to drive forward the next chapter, based on growth and innovation.”

Lussana said: “It is an honour to be heading the sales house of ProSiebenSat.1 at such a crucial moment for the company.

“Positioning our activities in Germany, Austria and Switzerland more closely to a European strategy will help us to extend our reach internationally, provide added value to our customers, and create additional opportunities for growth.”