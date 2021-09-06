Please wait...
PTS goes OUT with Harbour Rights

NEWS BRIEF: Broadcaster PTS Taiwan has licensed feature documentary OUT from Hong Kong-based distributor Harbour Rights.

The 1×64’ doc was directed by Denis Parrot and was first released in French cinemas in 2018. It uses a montage of videos posted on the internet by young LGBT individuals to tell their coming-out stories.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 06-09-2021 ©C21Media
