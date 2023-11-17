Psychodrama Mary & George jumps from AMC to Starz for next year’s US debut

Mary & George, the historical psychodrama from the UK’s Sky Studios, is moving from AMC Networks to Starz ahead of its premiere in North America next year.

Lionsgate-owned network and streamer Starz revealed yesterday that it had acquired the US and Canadian rights to the limited series in a deal brokered by Sky Studios.

Starring Julianne Moore (Still Alice) and Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue), the project follows a treacherous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the Court of England and the bed of King James I.

The project was first announced by Sky Studios and AMC Networks in October 2022. At the time, AMC Networks said it had the rights in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India.

Filming took place in the UK earlier this year, with UK-based Hera Pictures (The End We Start From, Temple) producing in association with Sky Studios. The show is created by playwright DC Moore (Killing Eve, Temple) and inspired by Benjamin Woolley’s non-fiction book The King’s Assassin.

Executive producers include Hera Pictures’ founder Liza Marshall, DC Moore, Oliver Hermanus and Julianne Moore, with Sam Hoyle executive producing for Sky Studios. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles international sales on behalf of Sky Studios.

Starz’s president of domestic networks Alison Hoffman called the series a “perfect complement to [its] provocative slate.”