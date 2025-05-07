ProSiebenSat.1 axes 430 jobs as part of restructure to focus on core business

Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 is cutting 430 full-time jobs as part of the company’s strategy to focus on its core entertainment business.

ProSiebenSat.1 said the aim of the restructure is to streamline the company and increase cost-efficiency, and that the job cuts will be carried out through a voluntary redundancy programme.

This means a provision for restructuring “in the mid to high double-digit million-euro range” will be recognised in the second quarter of this year.

The restructuring expenses will have no impact on the company’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and adjusted net income, according to ProSiebenSat.1, but will result in a one-time charge to net income and free cash flow.

The company added that reduced material and personnel expenses will be particularly visible in the second half of 2025 and are expected to amount to a mid double-digit million-euro amount for the full year. The full-year effect will be realised in 2026 and amount to a high double-digit million-euro amount.

Earlier this year, ProSiebenSat.1 lowered its earnings and revenue forecast for 2025 following the sale of e-commerce platform Verivox, which was part of its strategy to refocus on the entertainment side of the business.

ProSiebenSat.1’s CEO Bert Habets said: “We have a clear strategy and are implementing it consistently. At the same time, the economic environment remains very challenging for us. This makes it all the more important that we continually strengthen our competitiveness and improve our cost structure.

“Against this backdrop, the announced job cuts are a difficult but necessary decision. In order to adapt to the profound structural change in the media industry and return to sustainable growth, we must become even faster, more efficient and more digital. With our new structure and the planned measures, we are setting the course for this.”