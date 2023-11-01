Please wait...
Property Brothers in FAST deal with Cineflix Rights

Property Brothers presenters Jonathan and Drew Scott

NEWS BRIEF: London-based distributor Cineflix Rights has launched new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel Property Brothers in Canada.

Available on The Roku Channel, Tubi and Plex platforms, the channel offers around 3,000 episodes of renovation formats Property Brothers and Property Brothers: Buying + Selling, presented by twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott.

C21 reporter 01-11-2023 ©C21Media
