Proper TV’s Mary Makes it Easy S3 lands on Food Network US

NEWS BRIEF: Food Network US, SBS in Australia, ViuTv in Hong Kong and Disney’s 24 Kitchen for Benelux have picked up the third season of Mary Makes it Easy (25×30’), the culinary series produced by Boat Rocker-backed Canadian prodco Proper Television and hosted by Mary Berg.

In addition, another Boat Rocker-distributed cooking show, Cross Country Cake Off (10×60’), was picked up by Foxtel in Australia; HK Television in Hong Kong; 24 Kitchen in Benelux; V Paprika in Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova; and Spektrum TV in Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia.