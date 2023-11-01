Propagate teams with World Food Championships, IMG to develop culinary format

US producer and distributor Propagate has struck a development deal with World Food Championships Holdings and Endeavor-owned talent agency IMG to produce an unscripted series based on the World Food Championships (WFC), an annual American culinary competition.

The format is being developed by Michael Rucker, who is also serving as showrunner. Rucker’s credits include Project Runway, Work of Art, Fast Foodies, Top Chef, The Numbers Game and 101 Places to Party Before You Die, among many others.

Launched in 2012, the WFC is a multi-day culinary event that showcases some of the best cooks in the world as they compete in 12 categories including barbeque, dessert, sandwiches, burgers and soup. The championships kick off in January with thousands of teams attempting to qualify for the main event, culminating in a showdown which takes place in Dallas, Texas every November. Every year, more than 40 countries are represented in the competition, as well as teams from every US state.

The companies said further details on the series would be released at a later date.

“The WFC team has built a food competition powerhouse with a wide range of live events around the world and across the US. We are confident that through this partnership we can develop an equally exciting and unique series that will appeal to broadcast, cable or streaming outlets globally,” said Propagate chairman and co-CEO Ben Silverman and co-CEO Howard T Owens.