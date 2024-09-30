Please wait...
Canada’s Project 10 Productions, By Coastal team for first-look development deal

Schitt’s Creek executive producer Andrew Barnsley’s Project 10 Productions has struck a first-look development deal with Sylvia Beirnes’ Toronto-based By Coastal.

Sylvia Beirnes

Both companies will work together to develop scripted, unscripted and reality television projects leveraging By Coastal talent.

The first coproduction will be the Madison Tevlin podcast, 21 Questions, expected later this year. Confirmed guests on the podcast include Nelly Furtado, Woody Harrelson and Emma Roberts.

21 Questions is a spin-off to Tevlin’s TV series Who Do You Think I Am?, produced by Beirnes and Jeni Besworth for Canadian pubcaster CBC Gem.

It comes after Tevlin became the first person with Down’s syndrome to be nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for Best Talk Show Host in 2023.

Beirnes said: “This collaboration perfectly embodies our mutual passion for storytelling that both entertains and uplifts.”

Nico Franks 30-09-2024 ©C21Media
