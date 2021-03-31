Please wait...
Proietto heads new Disney animation unit

Animated comedy Bob’s Burgers

Disney Television Studios in the US has launched a new production unit devoted to adult animation and promoted Marci Proietto to lead it.

Called 20th Television Animation, the new unit will focus on developing, growing and maintaining Disney’s library of adult animated content. It has 11 series in production so far, including Hulu’s Koala Man and Solar Opposites, Fox’s The Great North, Apple TV+’s Central Park and HBO Max’s The Prince.

The unit will also oversee legacy animated hits such as Family Guy, American Dad, Bob’s Burgers and The Simpsons.

Proietto will head 20th Television Animation as exec VP of the unit. She was previously exec VP of animation at 20th Century Fox Television, prior to its acquisition by Disney in 2019, joining The Simpsons in its sixth season.

Proietto has worked on every other animated show the studio has made since their very first episodes, including all of the above series plus King of the Hill and Futurama. It is estimated that she has now worked on over 2,440 episodes of 22 animated television series in her 29 years at the studio.

Karolina Kaminska 31-03-2021 ©C21Media

