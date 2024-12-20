Production volume in Canada down 18% in 2024 as strikes, commissioning pullback bite

The total volume of production in Canada declined by 18.5% to C$9.58bn (US$6.64bn) in 2023/24 as the dual Hollywood strikes and a decline in local Canadian commissioning led to less filming, according to the annual Profile report from the Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA).

For the 12-month period from April 2023 to April 2024, foreign local and service (FLS) production dropped to C$4.73bn in 2024, compared to C$6.4bn in 2023 and C$6.59bn in 2022.

FLS, which covers US and international television and film projects shooting across Canada, has not dropped to levels this low since 2017/18, when the production volume was C$4.71bn.

On the Canadian content front, overall production across TV and film fell to C$3.69bn from $4.16bn in 2022/23, C$3.86bn in 2021/22 and C$2.62bn in 2020/21.

“The numbers released in today’s report starkly confirm the significant economic slowdown that Canadian producers and creators have faced over the past 18 months,” said CMPA president and CEO, Reynolds Mastin.

The CMPA head also noted that while the downturn of the past 18 months is being felt across the board, smaller production companies and workers in the kids and animation sectors were being affected particularly badly.

In terms of where production is taking place, the CMPA’s report indicated that British Columbia continues to host the most FLS production (C$1.68bn), followed by Quebec (C$1.42bn) and Ontario (C$1.28bn).

In terms of Canadian content, Ontario and Quebec were tied with C$1.18bn followed by British Columbia with C$675m. For broadcaster in-house production, Ontario holds the lead with C$621m, followed by Quebec (C$279m) and the Prairies and Territories (C$137m).

The decline in Canadian production comes as the local industry continues to push forward with attempts to get a new regulatory framework implemented by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), the local broadcast regulator.

The CRTC is currently undertaking a multi-phase review and earlier this year released a decision forcing streaming services operating in Canada to contribute 5% of their annual Canadian revenues to the local broadcasting system. The ruling came into effect on September 1, though the streamers are not required to make any contributions until August 2025.

Motion Picture Association – Canada, which represents the streamer in Canada, has appealed the decision and this week the Federal Court of Appeal said it would hear its appeal. A date has not yet been set.

“We are still one to two years away from seeing any new investments in Canadian content through the Online Streaming Act, but we remain hopeful that the industry will ramp up again. Recovery is crucial for the tens of thousands of Canadians whose livelihoods depend on the success of this industry,” said Mastin.