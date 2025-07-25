Production Guild of Great Britain’s new CEO Kaye Elliott looks ahead to HETV recovery

The Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB)’s newly appointed CEO, Kaye Elliott, has said there is “renewed optimism” for the future of high-end TV (HETV) in the UK following a bruising couple of years.

Elliott, who was appointed earlier this year and took up the role on July 16, was speaking at the guild’s annual general meeting on Wednesday, which saw it confirm new board members and re-elect Bianca Gavin as chair.

Elliott acknowledged that despite the challenges the PGGB and the industry as a whole have faced over the past year because of slower than anticipated green lights on large productions and uncertainty about budget levels, the industry is seeing UK filming pick up.

The former director of HETV at ScreenSkills, who replaced Lyndsay Duthie after she left the PGGB in January, reassured members that “there is renewed optimism ahead.”

Her words comes after the UK HETV industry contracted severely due to a lack of work from the US while producers have struggled to finance greenlit dramas, leaving the industry in crisis.

At the AGM, Elliott announced that Gavin, head of scripted production at Pulse Films, had been re-elected to the board for another four-year term and would continue as PGGB chair.

Elliott also confirmed that producer Brian Donovan will again take a seat on the board following his previous four-year tenure, and Bertie Spiegelberg, manager of physical production for UK and European studio film at Netflix, has been newly elected to join the PGGB board.

Addressing members in her first public engagement as CEO, Elliott said: “We absolutely know that continuing to provide a platform for our members and partners to meet, learn, share experiences and knowledge, question, guide and support each other is at the very heart of what you want. In this new role at the helm of PGGB, I can assure you that we can and will continue to deliver that for you, with a refreshed vision.”

The PGGB’s executive committee is made up of Gavin, vice chairs Debbie Vertue and John Graydon, and treasurer Lara Sargent.