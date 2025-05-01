Production Guild of Great Britain names ScreenSkills’ Kaye Elliott as CEO

The Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB) has appointed ScreenSkills’ Kaye Elliott as its new CEO, starting July 16.

Elliott is currently director of high-end television (HETV) at ScreenSkills, where she sets the strategy and oversees all aspects of HETV industry investment in skills support for UK freelancers and production companies.

She has held that role since 2017, before which she was deputy director of partnerships and head of production services at Creative England for five years.

Elliott is also a former CEO of Vision+Media and previously worked at Screen Yorkshire and the Yorkshire Screen Commission, where she began her career in 1997.

She replaces Lyndsay Duthie, who left PGGB in January.

Deputy CEO Michael Beavan said: “Kaye has an impressive track record and is both respected and well-known in the field of HETV. The vision she brings as new CEO will help shape PGGB’s continued growth and development and create a healthy balance between its roots in film with the vital role HETV plays in our future production landscape.”

PGGB chair Bianca Gavin added: “Kaye’s strong commitment to championing UK industry talent aligns perfectly with our mission and ethos, and we are excited for her to lead the organisation into the future.

“We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Michael Beavan for his outstanding dedication and direction as interim CEO. With Kaye’s appointment, we look forward to an exciting new chapter, strengthened by their combined expertise.”