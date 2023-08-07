Production Guild of Great Britain appoints Pulse Films’ Bianca Gavin as chair

The Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB) has appointed Pulse Films exec Bianca Gavin as its new chair to replace Alex Boden, who is stepping down after four years in the role.

Gavin has been head of production for scripted television and film at Pulse Films since 2020, with credits including Sky’s Gangs of London.

Prior to joining Pulse Films, Gavin was senior production executive for EU scripted originals at Amazon Studios, before which she was production manager for Sky Originals, where she set up Sky Breakthrough, a work placement initiative for disabled new talent.

Gavin has sat on the PGGB board since 2021 and has been a member of the group’s diversity task force since 2020, working to improve production diversity and career-progression opportunities.

Debbie Vertue, director of operations at Hartswood Films, continues as PGGB’s co-vice chair, alongside existing board member John Graydon, partner at accounting firm Saffery Champness.

Boden remains a non-executive PGGB board member.