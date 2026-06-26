Prison Wives of TikTok to be released as UKTV orders reality-doc series

Multi-channel broadcaster UKTV has commissioned documentary-reality series Prison Wives of TikTok for streamer U and free-to-air channel U&W.

The 5×60′ series, produced by UK indie Flicker Productions, follows five British women who have fallen for men currently behind bars and shared details of their unconventional love stories on social media app TikTok.

International distribution is being handled by Fox Entertainment Global, with the series set to premiere later this year.

Kirsty Hanson, senior commissioning editor and UKTV, said: “Prison Wives of TikTok shines a light on a jaw-dropping subculture. There have been women that have corresponded with prisoners for decades, but for these women to turn this into a revenue stream with brand partnerships and millions of followers, is a fascinating modern twist. “