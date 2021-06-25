Princess Sam hooks sales manager

European children’s prodco Princess Sam Entertainment Group has hired Frederic Gentet as senior content sales manager.

Formed in 2018, Princess Sam Entertainment operates out of France, Spain and soon out of Portugal, where it produces and distributes children’s series.

The company was founded by CEO Sophie Audouin-Mamikonian, author and creator of book series Tara Duncan that the company is currently adapting into a 52×13’ 3D animated TV series.

Gentet joins the firm’s subsidiary Princess Sam Pictures, where he will take charge of the distribution and audiovisual content produced by the group. He previously worked for five years at Millimages, where he managed sales of films and animated series.

Gentet also previously worked as international sales manager at feature film sales houses Reel Suspects and Wide.

Princess Sam Entertainment has also hired Najib Fayad as exec VP of subsidiary Princess Sam Consumer Products. In this role, Fayad will be responsible for developing the Tara Duncan property as well as the group’s other IPs.

Audouin-Mamikonian said: “We are very proud to attract professionals of this calibre to the Princess Sam group and we are confident that their experience and talent will allow our young company to thrive – continuing to be both agile and steadfast in a changing and complicated world.”