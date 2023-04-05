Princess Sam Entertainment kids’ animation Tara Duncan lands at ITV, Rai

UK commercial broadcaster ITV and Italian pubcaster Rai have acquired Princess Sam Entertainment Group’s kids’ adventure-comedy-fantasy series Tara Duncan.

Rai has picked up the 52×13’ series for its kids’ channel Rai Gulp and VoD platform Rai Play, while ITV has bought it for its streaming service ITVX, where it will launch in July.

Based on Sophie Audouin-Mamikonian’s books, Tara Duncan follows an ordinary girl with extraordinary powers who discovers she is heir to the throne of an empire.

Aimed at six- to nine-year-olds, Tara Duncan has been sold into 80 countries, to broadcasters including RTS in Switzerland, DeAKids in Italy, Télé-Québec in Canada, RTÉ in Ireland, NRK in Norway, Nelonen in Finland, RTBF in Belgium, TVNZ in New Zealand, SIC K in Portugal and Gulli in Africa.

It premiered in spring 2022 on Disney+ and Gulli in France.