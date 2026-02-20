Prince Andrew: Disgraced doc to air on AMC Crime in Spain

AMC Crime in Spain will broadcast documentary Prince Andrew: Disgraced this weekend.

Airing on Sunday, the doc examines Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s fall from grace and the impact of the scandal on the House of Windsor.

The former prince was arrested by British police earlier this week in connection with his links to child sex offender and trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The doc reconstructs how someone once considered one of the most charismatic members of the British royal family became the centre of one of the greatest institutional crises of the contemporary monarchy.

Through testimonies from journalists, people close to the royal circle and legal experts, it analyses the prince’s relationship with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as the public, legal and reputational consequences of the case.