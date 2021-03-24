Primitive offers Brigade, Reputation Rehab

Formats including Canadian survival show The Brigade and Australia’s Reputation Rehab are on Belgian distributor Primitives’ spring 2021 slate.

In The Brigade, 10 contestants undergo a long-distance expedition in 30 days. The catch is that no single person can win – the more people who make it to the end, the higher the overall prize money.

Primitives acquired the rights to the show from Canadian producer-distributor Kew Media after it collapsed a year ago. The Brigade is produced by Canada’s Media Headquarters for The Outdoor Channel USA.

Reputation Rehab, meanwhile, attempts to reverse negative publicity experienced by sports and reality TV stars. In the format, a panel of ordinary people interview the celebrity in question to decide if they deserve redemption.

The show originally aired on Australian pubcaster the ABC and was produced by the country’s largest locally-owned prodco, CJZ.

Elsewhere on the slate is New Zealand format Survive the 80s, in which 11 couples are stripped of modern-day technology and made to complete challenges as if living in the 1980s. The show is produced by NZ prodco Ruckus Media and aired domestically on TVNZ.

From London-based prodco Mendoza Films, This Is Your Fridge is a lifestyle format undergoing a revival after success in the Nordics during the 1990s. In each episode, a celebrity guest’s fridge contents are scrutinised to find out about their relationship with food.

Finally, Primitives has one Belgian offering on its spring slate, One Year Off, which focuses on who people know rather than what they know. The winner of the show wins the yearly salary of their highest-paid competitor. Two seasons of One Year Off have aired on Belgian channel Één, produced by local prodco Roses Are Blue.

Siobhan Crawford, head of sales and acquisitions at Primitives, said: “Acquisitions is a puzzle, between finding content that complements the catalogue you have and remains true to the company identity while also servicing content creators properly. Expanding was natural; we go where the good formats are.”