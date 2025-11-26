Prime Video visits Villa of Broken Hearts in Danish adaptation of French format

Amazon-owned Prime Video has launched a Danish adaptation of French reality format La Villa des Cœurs Brisés (Villa of Broken Hearts).

Produced by Fremantle’s Danish label BLU, the adaptation launches today and sees single celebrities with turbulent love lives live together to work on their emotional issues with a love coach.

The format acquisition was led by Fremantle’s Henrik Biskjaer. The original French version is produced by Satisfaction Group’s AH Production and has run for 10 seasons since 2016 on TF1+. Adaptations in 10 territories are currently in development, according to Satisfaction Group.