Please wait...
Please wait...

Prime Video visits Villa of Broken Hearts in Danish adaptation of French format

Reality show Villa of Broken Hearts (La Villa des Cœurs Brisés)

Amazon-owned Prime Video has launched a Danish adaptation of French reality format La Villa des Cœurs Brisés (Villa of Broken Hearts).

Produced by Fremantle’s Danish label BLU, the adaptation launches today and sees single celebrities with turbulent love lives live together to work on their emotional issues with a love coach.

The format acquisition was led by Fremantle’s Henrik Biskjaer. The original French version is produced by Satisfaction Group’s AH Production and has run for 10 seasons since 2016 on TF1+. Adaptations in 10 territories are currently in development, according to Satisfaction Group.

Karolina Kaminska 26-11-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Sales exec Emma Knight leaves TV business after 20 years
Christoph Schneider brings down curtain on a decade with Amazon's Prime Video in Germany
Fremantle Australia elevates Ellie Madritsch to head of development in shake-up
Netflix poised to expand into content licensing if WBD acquisition succeeds 
Blue Ant Media to acquire Thunderbird Entertainment in $63m deal 

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE