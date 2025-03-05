Prime Video UK to hunt for successor to departing MD Chris Bird

Prime Video in the UK is to begin a search to find the successor for Chris Bird, who has unexpectedly decided to leave his role as MD of the streamer’s UK operations.

The veteran executive is stepping down after 14 years with the VoD service, describing his time at the company as “a rollercoaster of learning, experimenting, risk-taking and boundary pushing.”

The shock departure was revealed this week in an internal email to staff from Brigitte Ricou-Bellan, general manager of Prime Video EU. It stated that Bird would leave the company this month and that a search for his replacement would commence “shortly.”

In her note, Ricou-Bellan said: “Chris has helped to grow Prime Video UK into one of the most influential streaming services in the UK, overseeing major milestones such as the recent launch of UEFA Champion’s League, the acquisition of Bray Studios as well as appearing in governmental select committees to demonstrate the importance of Prime Video UK to the UK film and TV industry.”

Starting his career as a marketing manager for companies such as Momentum Pictures, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and Universal Pictures, Bird was a founding member of London-based streaming/DVD rental service LoveFilm, before it was acquired by Amazon in 2011.

There, he held a number of senior roles including worldwide head of film acquisition, and head of content for Prime Video Europe.

Promoted to the role of MD of Prime Video UK in 2021, he oversaw the teams responsible for delivering original content, licensed titles and live sports, as well as marketing, programming and transactional services.

During his tenure, he has shepherded high rating titles such as Clarkson’s Farm, LOL: Last One Laughing and one of the most expensive scripted series in TV history, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which now films in the UK.

In an “emotional” note to Prime Video staff, Bird said: “It is with incredible and mixed emotions, I must announce that the time has come for me to move on to pastures new.

“My first Amazon leader (Bill Carr, for those of you that remember) said when he left the business that ‘It’s really hard to join Amazon, but it’s even harder to leave’, and never has this been more vividly illustrated to me than in recent weeks.

“I was so proud to take over running the UK in 2021, even when having to take on some nerve-wracking commitments such as standing up in front of government select committees or promoting our business to the Secretary of State or even the PM.

“My time at Amazon has truly been a joy. A roller coaster of learning, experimenting, risk-taking and boundary pushing. To all the amazing staff I’ve worked with over the years – thank you so much for your brilliance, your patience with me, and your innovation, you’ve made me a better man.”

Bird did not detail what his future professional plans are once he clears his desk at Prime Video. His departure comes after Barry Furlong, VP of Prime Video EMEA, exited in January, replaced by Andrew Bennett.