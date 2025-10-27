Please wait...
Prime Video UK thriller The Assassin hits target with sales on five continents

Keeley Hawes plays a killer reunited with her estranged son in The Assassin

AMC Networks streamer AMC+ is among a number of global buyers to have picked up UK crime thriller series The Assassin, starring Keeley Hawes as a retired killer whose past catches up with her.

Distributor All3Media International also also announced sales to Canada’s Bell Media, which licensed the title for its CTV Drama Channel and SVoD platform Crave; NBCUniversal Latin America; Denmark’s DR; Sweden’s SVT; Belgium’s VRT, NPO in the Netherlands; HBO Max in France; Mediaset in Spain and Italy; Cosmote in Greece; Hot in Israel; Freedom Media in Kazakhstan; and Evision in the Middle East.

BBC Studios has licensed The Assassin in a pan-territory deal covering Asia and India for BBC First and BBC Player. Other buyers include China’s Sohu and New Zealand’s Sky Three.

The Assassin (6×60’) was produced by Two Brothers Pictures for Prime Video UK, in association with All3Media International, ZDF and Stan.

